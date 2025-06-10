News

Former EC judge president Sangoni passes on after short illness

10 June 2025 - 10:15
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Eastern Cape Judge President Themba Sangoni
Eastern Cape Judge President Themba Sangoni
Image: RAY HARTLEY © Daily Dispatch

Former judge president of the Eastern Cape High Court Temba Sangoni has died, his family has confirmed.

The family spokesperson Nkosi Vulisango Pantshwa said Sangoni died peacefully in Johannesburg this morning following a short illness.

“A jurist of towering intellect, unwavering principle and senior traditional leader of Qokolweni-Zimbane Traditional Council, Mthatha; Justice Sangoni dedicated his life to the noble pursuit of justice and the service of his nation,” Pantshwa said.

 Justice Sangoni dedicated his life to the noble pursuit of justice and the service of his nation
Vulisango Pantshwa

Sangoni retired from the bench in 2017 and was replaced by Selby Mbenenge.

“His legacy is etched not only in the annals of our legal system but also deeply within the hearts of his family and all who knew him.

“The Sangoni family humbly requests your prayers and kind thoughts as they navigate this time of immeasurable loss. They draw comfort from the knowledge that his life was one of profound purpose and enduring impact,” said Pantshwa.

Pantswa said details regarding services and ceremonies to honour Sangoni's life will be communicated in due course.

SowetanLIVE

Photographer, cultural activist and jazz promoter Rashid Lombard dies

Acclaimed photographer, cultural activist and jazz promoter Rashid Lombard died in Cape Town on Wednesday, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 74.
News
5 days ago

Former TimesLIVE editor Andrew Trench loses battle to cancer

Former TimesLIVE editor Andrew Trench has died after a battle with cancer.
News
1 week ago

Ngugi wa Thiong’o, Kenyan author who reckoned with colonial legacy, dies at 87

Celebrated Kenyan novelist and playwright Ngugi wa Thiong'o, whose sharp criticisms of post-independence elites led to his jailing and two decade in ...
News
1 week ago

Family, friends and fans gather in Mahikeng to celebrate Cobrizi

Glittering tributes filled the air as family, friends, and fans of the late Presley Chweneyagae gathered to commemorate their loved actor at the ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words
Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire