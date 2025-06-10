Former EC judge president Sangoni passes on after short illness

Former judge president of the Eastern Cape High Court Temba Sangoni has died, his family has confirmed.
The family spokesperson Nkosi Vulisango Pantshwa said Sangoni died peacefully in Johannesburg this morning following a short illness.
“A jurist of towering intellect, unwavering principle and senior traditional leader of Qokolweni-Zimbane Traditional Council, Mthatha; Justice Sangoni dedicated his life to the noble pursuit of justice and the service of his nation,” Pantshwa said.
Image: RAY HARTLEY © Daily Dispatch
Sangoni retired from the bench in 2017 and was replaced by Selby Mbenenge.
“His legacy is etched not only in the annals of our legal system but also deeply within the hearts of his family and all who knew him.
“The Sangoni family humbly requests your prayers and kind thoughts as they navigate this time of immeasurable loss. They draw comfort from the knowledge that his life was one of profound purpose and enduring impact,” said Pantshwa.
Pantswa said details regarding services and ceremonies to honour Sangoni's life will be communicated in due course.
