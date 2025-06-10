“Two children between the ages of six and eight lost their lives, and two people were transported to a nearby medical facility. The cause of the fire is still a subject of investigation,” she said.
Exercise caution when keeping warm to avoid house fires –Joburg EMS
Five people die ablaze in two days
Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) has warned to exercise caution when trying to keep warm this winter, as five people have lost their lives in house fires in the past two days.
Two of the fires occurred on the same day.
EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe said the fires took place in Mayfair, Mapetla and Braamfishcer.
“On Monday around 9pm, EMS responded to a structural fire in Mapetla, Soweto, where an adult male died of smoke inhalation.”
The other fire occurred in the early hours of Monday in Mayfair West.
“Tragically, two individuals, a mother and a child, lost their lives in the incident. Four other patients were rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment of smoke inhalation and minor burn injuries.
“In the early hours of Sunday morning, City of Joburg EMS responded to a house fire at Braamfischerville, Soweto. On arrival, firefighters found the house well alight and started fighting the fire.
“Disruptive rain is expected to result in flooding, widespread flooding of roads and settlements, a danger to life due to fast-flowing streams or deep waters, widespread transport routes and travel services are expected to be severely affected, widespread prolonged disruptions to essential services like water, electricity, communities, and schools.
“The weather service warns the public to be aware of the weather warning. It is an Orange Level 9 which is quite severe in terms of impact with a medium likelihood,” he said.
KZN Transport MEC Siboniso Duma said the closure of the N2 highway was between Kokstad and Pietermaritzburg, with part of R603 also being closed.
“To save lives, we have decided to close completely the road between Kokstad and Pietermaritzburg as well as the R603,” he said.
