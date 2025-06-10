Malungelo Mathonsi, 25, and Khongelani Shibambu, 22, from Gumbani Village in Limpopo have developed an educational application for scholars which works without data.
Duo creates app to address 'injustice that exists within the education system'
NOVAR provides users with easy access to past exams, pre-recorded lessons
Image: SUPPLIED
Malungelo Mathonsi, 25, and Khongelani Shibambu, 22, from Gumbani Village in Limpopo have developed an educational application for scholars which works without data.
The NOVAR app has already been downloaded more than 50,000 times after the duo launched it earlier this year. The users can access and download past exam papers, pre-recorded lessons and motivational videos.
On the app, learners can also use artificial intelligence (AI), which exposes them to new technologies.
Shibambu, who co-founded NOVAR, told Sowetan that their app was born out of lived experiences and having to come from an environment where they struggled to get a good education because of a lack of libraries and computers.
“We realised that this is a huge challenge that is limiting a lot of learners. We felt the need to address the injustice that exists within the education system, especially how learners from poor backgrounds access high-quality education,” said Shibambu.
The two have known each other since primary school.
Mathonsi did one year in information technology at the Vaal University of Technology before he was financially excluded in 2020. Shibambu also dropped out of his degree in applied mathematics and applied statistics from the University of Cape Town after his second year.
“We have no business background or any other skills from elsewhere. We are self-taught developers,” said Shibambu.
He said being a community-centred app sets NOVAR apart from other learning platforms.
“While many e-learning platforms focus on just providing resources, our app is focused on community development and solving the social challenges learners grapple with daily. We focus on the specific learner. Not just their education. Their emotional state, environmental background and their social problems. We just created a community. NOVAR becomes a space where learners know one another, they assist one another and grow,” explained Shibambu.
The pair is now working with Liberty and Standard Bank to develop their app further after the two institutions injected R1m into their platform.
According to Mathonsi, they are planning to employ other young people to work with them. He said the bank is helping them with office space in Joburg, resources, financial backing and mentorship.
“They are supporting us with everything you can imagine to help NOVAR succeed. We will use the financial support under their guidance,” added Mathonsi.
Thando Dhaza from Liberty said they believe education is the most powerful driver of long-term economic freedom and that NOVAR excited them because it is an African-born and future-facing tool.
“For over 12 months, we will be assisting them to run their business smoothly. They will be part of the Liberty business incubator. This funding includes covering their accommodation, food, phones and transportation. They are from humble beginnings and we want to upskill them and make sure their business is well aligned to succeed,” Dhaza told Sowetan.
