Zungula sacked as ATM president

The shock announcement was made on Monday, with a revelation that Prof Caesar Nongqunga will succeed Zungula.

09 June 2025 - 16:01
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
Former ATM leader Vuyo Zungula has been removed from his position.
Image: Vuyo Zungula/Instagram

Vuyo Zungula has been removed from his position as president of the African Transformation Movement.

He has led the party since its inception in 2018 and has now been demoted to leading the party only in parliament.

Nongqunga is the chief apostle of the Twelve Apostles’ church.

The decision was said to have been taken in a national executive committee meeting where the party leaders agreed to separate party advocacy and the building of the organisation.

“With Prof Nongqunga focusing on party leadership and growth, and Zungula concentrating on parliamentary leadership, we are poised for a new era of growth and effectiveness. This strategic division allows us to address the multifaceted challenges we face with renewed vigour and clarity of purpose,” the party said. 

Calling Nongqunga a “beacon of hope for many”, the party, in a statement, said it believes he has a “profound vision” for the direction to be taken by the ATM.

“His commitment to establishing true democracy and holistic liberation encompasses the creation of a conducive environment for physical, psychological, social, socioeconomic, and spiritual growth for citizens. His extensive experience in both leadership and community service — building houses, initiating agricultural projects, providing educational funding and creating jobs — reflects his dedication to uplifting those in need.”

The party thanked Zungula for his efforts and dedication over the past seven years, hailing him for growing the party from modest beginnings into a formidable force.

“His visionary leadership has been instrumental in registering the party, advocating for the voiceless, and firmly establishing the ATM on the political landscape of South Africa.

Zungula has been contacted for comment. The story will be updated when more information is received.

TimesLIVE

