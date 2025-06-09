News

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

By SOWETANLIVE - 09 June 2025 - 10:10

Courtesy of SABC

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria High Court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Judge asked to retract generalised race-based remarks

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has been urged to withdraw his “unfortunate” remarks directed at a defence lawyer.
News
3 days ago

Senzo Meyiwa link to cop robbed of service pistol and case files on laptop

Police top brass say no sensitive information or possible evidence was taken during the armed robbery of a former investigator linked to the murder ...
News
3 weeks ago

Armed robbery and attempted kidnapping of Meyiwa murder investigator

The former investigator was robbed of his firearm and ammunition, a laptop, USBs, and documentation related to the Meyiwa trial, just after midnight ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words
Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire