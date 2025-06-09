Despite corporal punishment being abolished almost three decades ago, the practice is still prevalent at schools in the Eastern Cape.
This is highlighted by official statistics and the arrest of two teachers in Stutterheim last week.
Daily Dispatch
Tyranny of the cane continues to blight schools
Arrest of two Eastern teachers for alleged assault highlights prevalence of corporal punishment despite practice being banned in 1996
