News

Tyranny of the cane continues to blight schools

Arrest of two Eastern teachers for alleged assault highlights prevalence of corporal punishment despite practice being banned in 1996

By ZIYANDA ZWENI and MPUMZI MSHWESHWE - 09 June 2025 - 08:00
Image: Mark Andrews

Despite corporal punishment being abolished almost three decades ago, the practice is still prevalent at schools in the Eastern Cape.

This is highlighted by official statistics and the arrest of two teachers in Stutterheim last week.

