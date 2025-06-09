“[I help] with firearms, legal principles and tactical movements. Basic training is also my passion. Training students who get to the academy with no knowledge of firearms is fulfilling and then getting calls from them afterwards.”
Saving lives is my passion – hostage negotiator
Fredericks also talks people out of suicide attempts
Cst Tramaine Fredericks moves between moments of life and death with steady resolve, negotiating with armed suspects in high-stake standoffs and talking people out of committing suicide.
Frederick’s journey as a police officer began in 2014 at the Rapid Rail police unit in the Eastern Cape. She says she joined the force not for a pay cheque but to help build a safer SA.
“I have always admired the police and had a passion to work for the people, and when I got the opportunity to become an officer, I took it with both hands. It is by far the best decision I ever made because I wouldn’t trade my 13 years of experience for anything,” she said.
While working as a constable, she pursued her studies and completed a basic hostage and suicide negotiator course in 2020.
“From the onset when I applied I knew it would be a demanding course, but my drive is to always do more without fear,” said Fredericks.
She is now the second youngest woman hostage and suicide-prevention negotiator in the Eastern Cape.
Frederick said being a negotiator is rewarding, “yet so soul crushing".
"That is because every time there is a suicide or kidnapping, you have to give your all. And every time I manage to speak people out of it, I get a rewarding feeling that no one can ever take away from me,” Frederick said.
One incident she will never forget is when she was called about a woman who was attempting to end her life.
“I sat on the ground next to the lady, and as we were speaking, the woman was nodding. [Finally] I managed to talk her out of it. It was the most rewarding experience because I was much younger at that time.”
The lesson she took from that situation was that, amid hardship, there’s always a reason to look forward to the next day.
“Always find something that makes you happy, no matter how small it is. Find it and hold on to it,” she said.
Facts aboutFredericks
● Tramaine
Fredericks was born in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape and completed matric in 2008.
● Her favourite football team is Liverpool and she enjoys playing netball.
● When she is not at work or
studying and enjoys sleeping.
● Her biggest cheerleaders are
her parents.
