News

POLL | Could Helen Zille bring better service delivery as Joburg mayor?

By SowetanLIVE and Innocentia Nkadimeng - 09 June 2025 - 12:43
DA federal council chair Helen Zille.
DA federal council chair Helen Zille.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has sparked a heated debate on social media after expressing interest in running for mayor of Johannesburg in the 2026 local government elections.

Zille has reportedly been approached to become the DA’s candidate for Johannesburg mayor, and is considering it.

This has drawn support and criticism from social media users, with some expressing confidence in her leadership abilities and others voicing concerns about her suitability for the role.

Zille has held several key leadership roles in the DA, including being premier of the Western Cape and mayor of Cape Town.

SowetanLIVE 

DA’s Helen Zille sparks debate over potential Joburg mayoral run

DA federal chairperson Helen Zille has sparked a heated debate on social media after expressing interest in running for mayor of Johannesburg in the ...
News
3 hours ago

Helen Zille says she wouldn't have done Showmax Roast if her mother was still alive

The Roast, part of the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival, was held at the Sandton Convention Centre in May and will premiere on Showmax this Friday.
News
3 weeks ago

SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | DA legal action against equity laws is meant to protect its main constituency —the white voters

Why would a party with ambitions to govern a country oppose the empowerment and elevation of the majority of the population? That’s the question that ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words
Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire