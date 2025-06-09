POLL | Could Helen Zille bring better service delivery as Joburg mayor?

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has sparked a heated debate on social media after expressing interest in running for mayor of Johannesburg in the 2026 local government elections.
Zille has reportedly been approached to become the DA’s candidate for Johannesburg mayor, and is considering it.
This has drawn support and criticism from social media users, with some expressing confidence in her leadership abilities and others voicing concerns about her suitability for the role.
Zille has held several key leadership roles in the DA, including being premier of the Western Cape and mayor of Cape Town.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
DA's Helen Zille sparks debate over potential Joburg mayoral run
