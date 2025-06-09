News

Police truck carrying detainees crashes in KZN, no fatalities

By TimesLIVE - 09 June 2025 - 13:31
The accident happened on the R56 in the Richmond area. File photo.
The accident happened on the R56 in the Richmond area. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A police truck carrying detainees from Pietermaritzburg to Kokstad in KwaZulu-Natal crashed on Monday morning.

The vehicle hit the guard rail and overturned on the R56 in the Richmond area, police said.

“The detainees and police officers sustained injuries in the accident.

“The truck was being escorted by four police vehicles and the accident scene has been secured, ensuring detainees remain in custody.”

TimesLIVE

Minor in deadly Brakpan crash took parents' car without permission

For three minutes, 16-year-old Antonio Posthumus tried to resuscitate his friend Malcolm Booysens after he was hit by a car driven by a 12-year-old ...
News
8 hours ago

Minor arrested for crash that led to death of a teen

A 12-year-old car driver has been arrested for allegedly disobeying a stop sign and crashing into a 14-year-old pedestrian who died at the scene in ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Police car on the road with no door — here’s what happened

The vehicle was damaged when a warrant officer was involved in a collision with a minibus taxi in the Durban North policing precinct.
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words
Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire