News

Minor in deadly Brakpan crash in court to face culpable homicide charge

Th court postponed the case to August 28 to determine the 12-year-old's criminal capacity.

By TimesLIVE - 09 June 2025 - 18:42
It is alleged that the driver ignored a stop sign and collided into the pedestrian.
It is alleged that the driver ignored a stop sign and collided into the pedestrian.
Image: Supplied

A 12-year-old boy appeared in the Brakpan magistrate's court in the presence of his guardian to face charges of culpable homicide and driving a motor vehicle without a licence.

“It is alleged that on Saturday at about 1pm, the minor was driving his parents’ vehicle at the corner of Madeley and Northdene streets when he drove over a 14-year-old boy and bumped into a wall,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

The 14-year-old boy was declared dead on the scene. The 12-year-old was then taken to the Brakpan police station and later released into the care of his parents on Sunday.

“In court, the matter was postponed to August 28 to determine his criminal capacity.”

TimesLIVE

Minor in deadly Brakpan crash took parents' car without permission

For three minutes, 16-year-old Antonio Posthumus tried to resuscitate his friend Malcolm Booysens after he was hit by a car driven by a 12-year-old ...
News
12 hours ago

Minor arrested for crash that led to death of a teen

A 12-year-old car driver has been arrested for allegedly disobeying a stop sign and crashing into a 14-year-old pedestrian who died at the scene in ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words
Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire