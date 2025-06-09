A man accused of murdering ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa has pleaded guilty and implicated a former municipal manager, a former mayor and a journalist in the crime.
Magaqa's 'killer' pleads guilty, implicates ex-municipal manager, ex-mayor
Image: Sakhiseni Nxumalo
A man accused of murdering ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa has pleaded guilty and implicated a former municipal manager, a former mayor and a journalist in the crime.
In his 13-page plea, Sibusiso Ncengwa, who is one of the four men accused of Magaqa's murder, said they were initially paid R120,000 for the hit and promised a R1m tender.
However, while in prison, he found out that former city manager of the Umzimkhulu municipality Zweliphansi Skhosana and mayor Mluleki Ndobe had paid R600,000 for the hit.
He said Ndobe and Skosana requested them not to fight in prison and that they would pay R500,000.
Ncengwa said the R500,000 was collected by former journalist and eThekwini Municipality communication manager Mdu Ncalane. Skhosana and Ndobe were initially charged, but charges were withdrawn due to insufficient evidence.
According to Ncengwa, before Magaqa was killed, he received a call from his co-accused former policeman Sbonelo Myeza, who had requested to meet him.
They met at Durban's Berea Centre and discussed a “job” in Umzimkhulu and that there was someone who wanted to expose corruption at the municipality.
The next day, they met again, joined by Jabulani Mdunge, Lindokuhle Nkosi, Mlungisi Ncalane and Mbulelo Mpofana.
“In this meeting, Mpofana explained to us that he was also sent by two other people, to request assistance from us. I asked him to give us the names of those people. He told us that they were [former] city manager of the municipality Skhosana and city mayor Ndobe.”
“The assistance they wanted was for us to go and kill the said person who wanted to report corruption, which would implicate them.”
Ncengwa said when they promised him a tender, he said: “I am not familiar with tender business and Mpofana indicated that he will help me on how to apply for a tender. That tender will pay us R1m.”
He said on July 12 2017, they drove a Mercedes-Benz to Umzimkhulu and others travelled in a red BMW.
He was shown Magaqa's home and also given his photo.
“On this first day, while we were waiting for the deceased, his car emerged and it was followed by a vehicle of police officials. Then we [went] back to Durban without doing our instructed job. At this point, we noted his car and the registration number.”
He said the following day, they travelled back to Mzimkhulu and shot at Magaqa's vehicle, which was parked near a car wash.
“The deceased was with other people in the vehicle, whom I did not know. I also fired some shots to scare people who were at the car wash.”
He said they later received the R120,000, which they split among themselves.
“I need to mention that before we travel to Mzimkhulu, Mdunge informed us that we should not worry on the road about being arrested by police officers. He said that he instructed intelligence police members to look after us on the road.
“He told us he is friends with some police officers, but he did not mention their names. He further told us that even the AK47 and Mercedes-Benz, which were used, belong to the police officers. He advised us that we would not be arrested as arrangements were made with some officers.”
He said that R20,000 was given to a police officer.
