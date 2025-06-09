Allegations are that on Saturday at about 1pm, the minor driving his parents’ vehicle at the corner of Madeley and Northdene streets crashed into Malcolm, who was skateboarding, and then into the wall of a house.
Boy (12) in court after crash kills young skateboarder
Underage driver charged with culpable homicide and driving without a licence
Image: Supplied
A 12-year-old boy who was allegedly driving a car that crashed into a 14-year-old boy killing him instantly appeared at the Brakpan magistrate’s court today where he faced charges of culpable homicide and driving without a licence.
Malcolm Booysens died of his injuries just a few days after celebrating his 14th birthday after the car ploughed into him.
The National Prosecuting Authority’s Lumka Mahanjana said the driver was not arrested but taken to the Brakpan police charge office where he spent the night before being released into the care of his parents the following day.
“[On Monday] in court, the matter was postponed to August 28 to determine his criminal capacity,” she said.
Allegations are that on Saturday at about 1pm, the minor driving his parents’ vehicle at the corner of Madeley and Northdene streets crashed into Malcolm, who was skateboarding, and then into the wall of a house.
“Officers found the lifeless body of a pedestrian [Malcolm], who was declared deceased at the scene by the paramedics. Also at the scene, the officers found a Mazda that was driven by a 12-year-old driver,” said Zweli Dlamini, Ekhuruleni municipality spokesperson.
Malcolm’s father, Quinton Booysens, told Sowetan his son was killed just a few minutes after they parted ways after going to visit a friend who was not at home.
He said the child’s mother visited them after the crash and told them their son had not been given permission to drive the car.
“But no matter what she says or does, it won’t bring Malcolm back,” he said.
