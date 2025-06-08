News

Minor arrested for crash that led to death of a teen

12-year-old driver allegedly disobeyed a stop sign

08 June 2025 - 12:11
A 12-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly causing a crash that killed a 14-year-old pedestrian in Brakpan.
A 12-year-old car driver has been arrested for allegedly disobeying a stop sign and crashing into a 14-year-old pedestrian who died at the scene in Brakpan, Ekurhuleni.

City spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said metro police were summoned to an accident that occurred at the corner of Northdene and Medeley streets on Saturday. 

"Officers found the lifeless body of a 14-year-old pedestrian, who was declared deceased at the scene by the paramedics. Also at the scene, the officers found a Mazda that was driven by a 12-year-old driver," Dlamini said.

City spokesperson Zweli Dlamini

"It is alleged that the 12-year-old disobeyed a stop sign and collided with the pedestrian. The suspect is expected to appear before the Brakpan magistrate's court soon.

He said the driver was handed to Brakpan police and was in the company of his guardian.

The minimum legal age to obtain a driver's licence in SA is 18 years.

