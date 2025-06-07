News

WATCH LIVE | The funeral service for Presley Chweneyagae

By SOWETANLIVE - 07 June 2025 - 09:12

Courtesy of SABC

Award-winning actor, Presley Chweneyagae's funeral ceremony is currently underway at the Akasia Community Hall in Pretoria on Saturday.

The 40-year-old Cobrizi and Tsotsi star died on May 27 from natural causes after experiencing sudden respiratory challenges.

TimesLIVE

Family, friends and fans gather in Mahikeng to celebrate Cobrizi

Glittering tributes filled the air as family, friends, and fans of the late Presley Chweneyagae gathered to commemorate their loved actor at the ...
News
3 days ago

Industry colleagues reminisce glowingly about fallen Tsotsi star

Award-winning playwright and theatre director Pal Grootboom has recalled how he went to late Tsotsi star Presley Chweneyagae to ask his mother for ...
News
1 week ago

Celebrations, sorrow at Cobrizi's Pretoria home

As tributes continue to pour in for award-winning actor Presley Chweneyagae, the atmosphere outside his home in Hesteapark, Pretoria North, is a ...
News
1 week ago

Presley Chweneyagae was the epitome of God given talent – Phathu Makwarela

The River co-creator Phathutshedzo Makwarela has described late actor Presley Chweneyagae as the “epitome of God given talent”.
S Mag
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words
Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire