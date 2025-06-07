Award-winning actor, Presley Chweneyagae's funeral ceremony is currently underway at the Akasia Community Hall in Pretoria on Saturday.
The 40-year-old Cobrizi and Tsotsi star died on May 27 from natural causes after experiencing sudden respiratory challenges.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | The funeral service for Presley Chweneyagae
Courtesy of SABC
Award-winning actor, Presley Chweneyagae's funeral ceremony is currently underway at the Akasia Community Hall in Pretoria on Saturday.
The 40-year-old Cobrizi and Tsotsi star died on May 27 from natural causes after experiencing sudden respiratory challenges.
TimesLIVE
Family, friends and fans gather in Mahikeng to celebrate Cobrizi
Industry colleagues reminisce glowingly about fallen Tsotsi star
Celebrations, sorrow at Cobrizi's Pretoria home
Presley Chweneyagae was the epitome of God given talent – Phathu Makwarela
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos