Mpumalanga police launch manhunt after on-duty cop gunned down

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators in the fatal shooting of an on-duty police officer in Phakane, Pienaar, on Friday.
Const Donald Mathebula, 34, was found inside his private vehicle in uniform when police arrived at the scene. He was rushed to a hospital but declared dead on arrival.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said preliminary investigations suggested the deceased stopped at a tuck shop when three suspects armed with firearms and wearing balaclavas approached and shot him.
“The member drove his vehicle in an attempt to flee. He was shot, the vehicle veered out of control, hit a tree and came to a standstill. Nothing was taken.
“The vehicle had bullet holes on the rear side and the right side of the window. The three suspects fled the scene,” said Ndubane.
She said the deceased was identified as Const Donald Mathebula, who was stationed at Pienaar police station, serving under the visible policing unit.
He had served in the South African Police Service for 10 years.
“It is believed Mathebula was ambushed and fatally shot by the suspects while visiting the area. The motive of the attack is not known yet, and police investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.”
Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi has mobilised a 72-hour activation plan to ensure all necessary resources are deployed to trace and arrest the perpetrators.
Police have asked anyone with information that could assist in the arrest of the suspects to contact the nearest police station.
Tip-offs can also be reported anonymously via crime stop number on 08600 10111 or through the MYSAPS App.
Meanwhile, Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security, and liaison Jackie Macie has called on members of the public who have any information on the suspects' whereabouts to come forward and provide it to the police.
Macie said police should spare no effort in ensuring that the suspects are swiftly brought to book.
“In honouring the memory of the deceased and many other members who have lost their lives to criminals, the police must urgently arrest the suspects. Members must remain relentless in their efforts to serve and protect communities.
“They should not be deterred by attacks on their colleagues. Those who attack law enforcement officers, whether on or off duty, are attacking the state and therefore such individuals must be harshly punished,” said Macie.
TimesLIVE
Mpumalanga police launch manhunt after on-duty cop gunned down
Image: Supplied/SAPS
