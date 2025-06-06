Joshco bridges housing gap for missing middle residents
Affordable housing fills the gap for Diepsloot's overlooked earners
Construction is under way on what will become the largest phase of the Johannesburg Social Housing Company's (Joshco) Riverside View project in Diepsloot, which will add more than 700 new units to the growing social housing development.
During an oversight visit, Nhlamulo Shikwambana, Joshco's acting COO, said “the development has already completed three phases, with tenants living in over 300 units, and construction of phase 4 now under way”.
“Once complete, phase 4 will add over 700 more units. This is going to be our biggest build in the area. The plan is to reach over 1,000 units in Diepsloot”
Shikwambana said the project is specifically aimed at South Africans in the “missing middle”, those who earn too much to qualify for RDP houses but too little to afford bonded homes.
“We are closing the gap for people who fall through the cracks. Most of our residents come from informal areas. We want them to feel safe and comfortable without being financially overstretched,” added Shikwambana.
For many residents, the move from informal settlements to the structured, well-maintained apartments has been life changing.
Marriam Tom, 50, sits in her bachelor unit with a sense of peace she says she has not known in years.
“I moved from the informal settlement and this place exceeded my expectations. I stay with two kids in a bachelor, and I have peace of mind because I know my kids are safe. I can leave them behind when going somewhere,” she said.
Tom mentioned that “the maintenance is also excellent”. “My sink once had a blockage and after reporting, it was fixed within a few days.”
Emmanuel Ramangwala, 32, who has lived with his brother in a two-bedroom unit for four years, described it as a major upgrade from his previous living conditions.
“This place gives off luxury vibes at an affordable cost. I’m paying R2,500 and we are more than happy. Transport is easily available outside the complex and Ubers can pick you up at the gate,” Ramangwala said.
Kholwani Baloyi, the property supervisor, told TimesLIVE that the demand for the flats, which range from R1,200 for bachelor units to R2,500 for two-bedroom units, continues to grow. Each unit includes a modern kitchen, solar geyser, prepaid electricity, water meters and biometric access control.
“We cater for a range of residents and the demand is very high. Once we open applications, they fill up quickly”, said Baloyi.
Neo Matshitse, Joshco's acting general manager, said “these units are meant to bring people out of informal settlements and into secure, affordable housing”.
“Safety features are central to the design. The flats come equipped with 24-hour CCTV surveillance, biometric access control and fenced-off play areas,” said Matshitse.
Pfeno Ratovhowani, 28, who lives with her husband and daughter said: “I am happy there is a playground around the block. I am at peace even when my daughter plays without supervision because there’s CCTV everywhere. The place is also well maintained and cleaned throughout the day.”
Shikwambana said beyond housing, the project is also helping combat unemployment in Diepsloot by creating job opportunities. Cleaners, security guards and gardeners are hired directly from the surrounding communities”.
TimesLIVE