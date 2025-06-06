Joshco bridges housing gap for missing middle residents

Construction is under way on what will become the largest phase of the Johannesburg Social Housing Company's (Joshco) Riverside View project in Diepsloot, which will add more than 700 new units to the growing social housing development.

During an oversight visit, Nhlamulo Shikwambana, Joshco's acting COO, said “the development has already completed three phases, with tenants living in over 300 units, and construction of phase 4 now under way”.

“Once complete, phase 4 will add over 700 more units. This is going to be our biggest build in the area. The plan is to reach over 1,000 units in Diepsloot”

Shikwambana said the project is specifically aimed at South Africans in the “missing middle”, those who earn too much to qualify for RDP houses but too little to afford bonded homes.

“We are closing the gap for people who fall through the cracks. Most of our residents come from informal areas. We want them to feel safe and comfortable without being financially overstretched,” added Shikwambana.