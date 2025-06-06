News

'Winter roads can be deadly': RTMC warns drivers during Youth Month

By Seipati Mothoa - 06 June 2025 - 17:19
The Road Traffic Management Corporation says drivers must be vigilant on the roads this winter — particularly young drivers during Young Month. File photo.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has urged drivers, particularly young people, to be responsible and vigilant on the roads as winter arrives with snow and bad weather in parts of the country.

In the past four years, fatalities during June, Youth Month, averaged 1,044 a year.

“We urge young people to be responsible and save lives by reducing speed and avoiding drunk driving, especially on weekends between 5pm to 9pm when most fatalities occur,” said RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane.

According to the RTMC there were 923 road fatalities in June last year.

“We urge young people to check their vehicle tyres and ensure they have [a] tread depth of [at least] 1.6mm, as grip starts to reduce under 3mm,” Zwane said.

Tips for safe driving include: 

  • inspect your brakes and lights;
  • plan your route;
  • keep safe following distances;
  • use your fog lights;
  • take your time;
  • stay informed with the news;
  • avoid using cruise control on slippery roads;
  • maintain full control of your vehicle to respond quickly to sudden changes in road conditions;
  • drive smoothly and avoid sudden movements such as quick acceleration or braking;
  • use your headlights: turn on your headlights even during daylight for increased visibility; and
  • be aware of road conditions: be aware of potential hazards such as stray animals.

TimesLIVE

Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire