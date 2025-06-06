News

PODCAST | Fruitless R130m security training scheme, Gauteng unveils hi-tech plates to fight crime and more

06 June 2025 - 17:40
The SL Cabinet.
The SL Cabinet.
Image: Shaun Uthum

This week’s episode of SL Cabinet is a must-listen for anyone trying to make sense of the chaos unfolding across SA. Hosted by Koena Mashale and Herman Moloi, the podcast dives headfirst into a series of stories that are as enraging as they are revealing.

From a failed R130m training programme that left participants jobless and certificate-less, to a horrifying update in the Kutlwano Shalaba case where a sangoma accused of assisting in a toddler’s murder now wants bail – this episode pulls no punches.

The hosts also unpack a cruel student internship scam and you have the makings of a national heartbreak.

And if you’re wondering how Gauteng plans to stop vehicle-related crime – well, let’s just say hi-tech number plates may not be the silver bullet some believe.

Listen here: 

Whether you’re fired up or just trying to stay informed, SL Cabinet delivers sharp analysis with an engaging tone that keeps you listening.

Find the episode on Simplecast, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts – and prepare to be outraged, enlightened and entertained.

