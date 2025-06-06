This week’s episode of SL Cabinet is a must-listen for anyone trying to make sense of the chaos unfolding across SA. Hosted by Koena Mashale and Herman Moloi, the podcast dives headfirst into a series of stories that are as enraging as they are revealing.
From a failed R130m training programme that left participants jobless and certificate-less, to a horrifying update in the Kutlwano Shalaba case where a sangoma accused of assisting in a toddler’s murder now wants bail – this episode pulls no punches.
The hosts also unpack a cruel student internship scam and you have the makings of a national heartbreak.
And if you’re wondering how Gauteng plans to stop vehicle-related crime – well, let’s just say hi-tech number plates may not be the silver bullet some believe.
Listen here:
PODCAST | Fruitless R130m security training scheme, Gauteng unveils hi-tech plates to fight crime and more
Image: Shaun Uthum
This week’s episode of SL Cabinet is a must-listen for anyone trying to make sense of the chaos unfolding across SA. Hosted by Koena Mashale and Herman Moloi, the podcast dives headfirst into a series of stories that are as enraging as they are revealing.
From a failed R130m training programme that left participants jobless and certificate-less, to a horrifying update in the Kutlwano Shalaba case where a sangoma accused of assisting in a toddler’s murder now wants bail – this episode pulls no punches.
The hosts also unpack a cruel student internship scam and you have the makings of a national heartbreak.
And if you’re wondering how Gauteng plans to stop vehicle-related crime – well, let’s just say hi-tech number plates may not be the silver bullet some believe.
Listen here:
Whether you’re fired up or just trying to stay informed, SL Cabinet delivers sharp analysis with an engaging tone that keeps you listening.
Find the episode on Simplecast, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts – and prepare to be outraged, enlightened and entertained.
SowetanLIVE
PODCAST | Trump Drama: South Africa came out alive
PODCAST | Trump vs Ramaphosa, Budget 3.0, Sebokeng’s R134m renovation and Mayfair crèche fire
PODCAST | Betereinders: Ons dak nie, ons phola hier
PODCAST | ‘White genocide’, HIV/Aids funds, Tshwane’s R498m settlements plan and Chiefs win at last
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos