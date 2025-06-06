News

KZN disaster management teams on alert for disruptive snow on N3 after Comrades Marathon

By Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede - 06 June 2025 - 13:31
Snow has been predicted over parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. File image.
Snow has been predicted over parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. File image.
Image: Ladysmith Herald/Claudine Senekal

Disaster management teams have been activated in KwaZulu-Natal to respond to rain and extreme cold conditions expected at the weekend, and snowfall predicted on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi urged residents to be vigilant for inclement weather predicted from Sunday, adding department teams had been prepped for disaster management protocols.

Buthelezi said: “This is particularly important for our province as we are hosting thousands of runners and spectators for the Comrades Marathon between Pietermaritzburg and Durban on Sunday.

“According to information from the SA Weather Service, KwaZulu-Natal will begin experiencing extreme cold weather from Sunday night through to Tuesday. The province has also been cited as one of eight where disruptive snowfall is expected, which may affect traffic flow over mountain passes, particularly the N3 highway at Van Reenen’s Pass, from Monday to Tuesday,” he said.

“Strong, damaging surface winds are expected over large parts of the province that may cause a high risk of wildfires, specially in grazing land and densely populated areas. The extreme conditions will persist across parts of our province, with strong winds expected along the coast until Tuesday.

“As a department, we would like to reassure all runners, spectators, visitors, businesses, motorists and residents that our disaster management teams are fully prepared to respond to any incidents that may result from the extreme weather.

“We have activated the joint operations cluster comprising law enforcement agencies, emergency services, municipalities and social partners.”

Municipalities will continue to monitor road conditions, and where necessary closures will be announced.
Thulasizwe Buthelezi, KwaZulu-Natal Cogta MEC 

Buthelezi said in partnership with other departments and private stakeholders they have stockpiled relief supplies, including blankets, mattresses and non-perishable food items, and identified temporary public shelters. 

“We urge all road users to exercise extreme caution this weekend, specially when driving in windy, rainy, or snowy conditions. Municipalities will continue to monitor road conditions, and where necessary closures will be announced, with traffic redirected to safer routes. Our social partners are also ready to deploy relief to strategically identified high-risk areas, specially along major travel routes.”

The MEC said they are not merely responding to an immediate cold front but their focus extends to the broader winter season.

He said through the efforts they will be able to reduce the risk in vulnerable areas, with strategic interventions such as installation of smoke alarms in informal settlements.

He said they will also roll out fire beaters to municipalities for them to commence with the programme of burning fire breaks in areas prone to wildfires.

TimesLIVE

Meet 60-year-old who never missed Comrades race since 1990

Vitalis Poli, 60, has run and finished Comrades Marathon 34 times and has not missed a single race since his debut in 1990.
News
1 day ago

270 correctional services employees to line up for Comrades Marathon

An avid runner, national correctional services commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale has shared his good wishes to the 270 departmental staff ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Steyn eyes another Comrades crown after Two Oceans victory

While three-times Comrades Marathon champion Gerda Steyn is poised for another title when she line up for the down-run - from Pietermaritzburg to ...
Sport
7 hours ago

The men in the running for Comrades victory

Wiersma, Dijana, Mothibi and Khonkhobe among favourites to win the 49th edition of the Down Run
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words
Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire