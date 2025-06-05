Masondo said three people were brought in for questioning on Monday, however the third person was released.
Two suspects linked to IFP's Sithole murder arrested
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of IFP MP Khethamabala Petros Sithole who was ambushed in an apparent hit in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni on Saturday.
Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo has confirmed arrest of two males aged between 30 and 32 and said more arrests are imminent in connection with the murder which happened at Buyafuthi Hostel.
“A task team established following the murder has made a breakthrough in the investigation. Two suspects have been arrested and charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.”
