The man was arrested this week after he confessed to killing his sister, 40, following an argument on May 29, 2024.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said the accused led police to the premises where he buried his sister.
“The man was beaten by the community after he was accused of stealing a laptop. He then told them that he was being haunted and said he had killed his sister,” said Mdhluli.
“According to information, the men and women in blue received details about a man who reportedly indicated that he had buried his elder sister's body in the yard of his place of residence at Kabokweni.
Police exhume body of woman buried by brother in shallow grave
Image: Mandla Khoza
The community of Nkohlakalo in Kabokweni, Mbombela in Mpulamanga, is in shock as police arrive at a house of a 30-year-old man who allegedly killed and buried his sister in a shallow grave in May 2024.
The man was arrested this week after he confessed to killing his sister, 40, following an argument on May 29, 2024.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said the accused led police to the premises where he buried his sister.
“The man was beaten by the community after he was accused of stealing a laptop. He then told them that he was being haunted and said he had killed his sister,” said Mdhluli.
“According to information, the men and women in blue received details about a man who reportedly indicated that he had buried his elder sister's body in the yard of his place of residence at Kabokweni.
“The man further claimed that he had a heated argument with his sister on May 29, 2024. According to him, the situation then turned ugly where he allegedly struck her, leading to her death. He then kept quiet and remained with this huge secret in his heart for a period of about a year.”
He said the community had alerted police to the incident.
“We are here [on Thursday morning] to exhume the body,” said Mdhluli.
SowetanLIVE
Man arrested for allegedly killing sister, burying her in shallow grave in Mpumalanga
Police find missing toddler Kutlwano Shalaba’s body after sangoma tells all
Man turns in brother after body of girl found in shallow grave
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos