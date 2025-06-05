News

Ivory Park taxi boss gunned down, police arrest suspect

By TimesLIVE - 05 June 2025 - 12:39
Another taxi boss has been shot dead in Gauteng, despite a ceasefire being declared a month ago.
One of the alleged shooters linked to the murder of Ivory Park Taxi Association treasurer Lefa Matemane has been arrested.

Matemane was shot multiple times at the Shell garage on New Road in Midrand on Wednesday, national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.

This is a developing story

Wife of slain taxi boss shot dead after taking over business

An Ekurhuleni woman who had just taken over her murdered husband's taxi business was shot and killed in her car n Wadeville, Germiston, on Monday.
1 month ago

East London taxi shutdown planned for Tuesday in protest over arrest of Santaco boss

Taxi operators allege prominent taxi boss and businessman Simphiwe “Gabs” Mtshala is being persecuted by police.
2 months ago

Two suspected hitmen 'en route to kill taxi boss' die in shoot-out with police in KZN

Two suspects travelling in a red VW Polo were allegedly on their way to assassinate a taxi owner in the northern KwaZulu-Natal town of Mahlabathini ...
6 months ago

