One of the alleged shooters linked to the murder of Ivory Park Taxi Association treasurer Lefa Matemane has been arrested.
Matemane was shot multiple times at the Shell garage on New Road in Midrand on Wednesday, national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
Ivory Park taxi boss gunned down, police arrest suspect
Image: 123RF/Elizabeth Crego
One of the alleged shooters linked to the murder of Ivory Park Taxi Association treasurer Lefa Matemane has been arrested.
Matemane was shot multiple times at the Shell garage on New Road in Midrand on Wednesday, national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
Wife of slain taxi boss shot dead after taking over business
East London taxi shutdown planned for Tuesday in protest over arrest of Santaco boss
Two suspected hitmen 'en route to kill taxi boss' die in shoot-out with police in KZN
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos