'It was never my intention to evade accountability or undermine parliament — Nkabane

Higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane has accepted that her conduct was wrong when she appeared before a portfolio committee in parliament this week.

TimesLIVE, Sowetan's sister publication, on Thursday reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa had asked Nkabane to write him a report on her conduct when she appeared in parliament and refused to answer questions relating to the process she followed on the appointment of chairs of sector education and training authorities (Setas).

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, on Thursday revealed that Nkabane had been requested to submit a detailed report on the appointment process, as well as an explanation of her conduct before the portfolio committee.

Nkabane's demeanour was deemed disrespectful when she refused to answer questions and referred the chair of the committee to Google for answers to a question she was asked.

Nkabane was criticised for appearing to be nonchalant and seemingly chewing gum the entire time she was before the committee.