IFP welcomes arrest of two suspect after MP's murder

By Michelle Banda - 05 June 2025 - 16:27
Khethamabala Petros Sithole
The IFP has welcomed the arrest of two suspects linked to the murder of its MP Khethamabala Petros Sithole, who was shot dead at Buyafuthi Hostel in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, on Saturday.

Two other party members, Alco Ngobese and Sambulo Nxumalo, were injured.

“We are encouraged by the announcement from the Gauteng provincial commissioner’s office and continue to place our trust in the justice system to ensure all those involved are held accountable – not just the two suspects already arrested,” said IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

Mkhuleko Hlengwa

“We urge the SAPS to leave no stone unturned in uncovering the full truth behind this assassination.”

The accused aged 30 and 32 appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Thursday, and their case was postponed to next week for a formal bail application.

The two face charges of murder, two counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Police said more arrests were imminent.

