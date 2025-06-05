News

Five WSU students arrested for violent protest to appear in court

By Gugulethu Mashinini - 05 June 2025 - 15:05
WSU students picketed outside the Mthatha magistrate's court on Tuesday, calling for no bail for the university official accused of murdering a student. File photo.
WSU students picketed outside the Mthatha magistrate's court on Tuesday, calling for no bail for the university official accused of murdering a student. File photo.
Image: Lulamile Feni

Five Walter Sisulu University (WSU) students are to appear in the Mthatha magistrate's court on Thursday after their participation in a protest over the release on bail of a university official accused of murder.

Eastern Cape police have confirmed the students arrested at WSU's Nelson Mandela Drive Campus face multiple serious charges including arson, public violence, malicious damage to property , and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

According to provincial police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana, four officers sustained injuries while responding to the unrest. 

They were treated and released yesterday [Wednesday],” she said.

Gantana confirmed the campus and surrounding areas, including Nelson Mandela Drive, have returned to normal and the scene is secure. Public order policing units remain deployed in the area to ensure safety and monitor any further developments.

This wave of student unrest was sparked by the court’s decision to grant R10,000 bail to Manelisi Mampane, 54, the WSU acting residence manager charged with murder, attempted murder and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

On Wednesday the EFF Youth Command called the decision a “disturbing message about the value placed on students' lives”.

The police have called for calm and warned against further disruptions, saying: “Those planning illegal gatherings will face swift legal action.” 

Gantana said the investigation into the fatal shooting of Sisonke Mbolekwa remains a priority and is ongoing in collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority.

TimesLIVE

EFF Youth Command slams court for granting Walter Sisulu University employee bail

The EFF Youth Command has lambasted the Mthatha magistrate's court's decision to grant bail to Manelisi Mampana, the Walter Sisulu University staff ...
News
1 day ago

Four Walter Sisulu University students arrested amid retaliatory protest

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana says they condemn the acts of vandalism, arson, road blockades and intimidation by the students.
News
1 day ago

Bail hearing postponed for WSU manager accused of student's murder

Walter Sisulu University campus manager Manelisi Mampana, 45, appeared in the Mthatha magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | New action from John Wick, a Stephen King sci-fi fantasy and a John ...
Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words