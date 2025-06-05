Five Walter Sisulu University (WSU) students are to appear in the Mthatha magistrate's court on Thursday after their participation in a protest over the release on bail of a university official accused of murder.
Eastern Cape police have confirmed the students arrested at WSU's Nelson Mandela Drive Campus face multiple serious charges including arson, public violence, malicious damage to property , and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
According to provincial police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana, four officers sustained injuries while responding to the unrest.
“They were treated and released yesterday [Wednesday],” she said.
Gantana confirmed the campus and surrounding areas, including Nelson Mandela Drive, have returned to normal and the scene is secure. Public order policing units remain deployed in the area to ensure safety and monitor any further developments.
Five WSU students arrested for violent protest to appear in court
Image: Lulamile Feni
This wave of student unrest was sparked by the court’s decision to grant R10,000 bail to Manelisi Mampane, 54, the WSU acting residence manager charged with murder, attempted murder and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
On Wednesday the EFF Youth Command called the decision a “disturbing message about the value placed on students' lives”.
The police have called for calm and warned against further disruptions, saying: “Those planning illegal gatherings will face swift legal action.”
Gantana said the investigation into the fatal shooting of Sisonke Mbolekwa remains a priority and is ongoing in collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority.
TimesLIVE
