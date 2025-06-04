DNA analysis confirms remains are of journalist Aserie Ndlovu and partner

DNA analysis of human remains found in Rust De Winter in Limpopo on May 8 has positively linked them to those of journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and Zodwa Mdhluli.

The couple was reported missing on February 18.

“The human remains were analysed and matched with the reference sample of the biological relatives of the deceased,” police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said in a statement on Wednesday.

Police have already notified both families. Four suspects arrested in this case are currently appearing before the KwaMhlanga magistrate's court on various charges including kidnapping, house robbery and possession of stolen property.

The African Media and Communicators Forum (AMCF) and the National Press Club (NPC) welcomed the latest developments.

They said they did not come as a surprise because the location where the remains were discovered was pointed out by the suspects after their arrest.