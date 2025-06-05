Cops kill three robbery suspects on Joburg highway

Gauteng police shot and killed three suspects on a Johannesburg highway earlier today.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said the three were house robbery suspects.
“They were fatally wounded during a shoot-out with the police on the N1 north, between Winnie Mandela and Rivonia off ramps,” he said.
It is not yet known where the house robbery occurred and whether the owners were injured in the incident.
This shooting happened just after provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni revealed that 11 police officers had been killed in Gauteng during the first quarter of 2025.
Mthombeni was addressing the provincial portfolio of community safety at the time.
More to follow.
SowentanLIVE
