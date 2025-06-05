A cash-in-transit (CIT) van was robbed by at least 11 suspects in three vehicles who fled with the cash — until a dramatic bullets-flying shoot-out between police and private security on Wednesday on the N12 ensued.
Five of the gang members were arrested and it was discovered they had been released on bail after arrests in connection with CIT robberies in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo, Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said.
After this week's heist in Ekangala, Tshwane, police recovered one of the getaway cars and more than 100 rounds of ammunition.
Masondo said: “The suspects used a BMW to ram the cash-in-transit van.
“The suspects then bombed the van and took an undisclosed amount of cash before speeding off in different cars.
“Gauteng highway patrol officers responded swiftly and spotted two of the getaway cars, a silver Mercedes-Benz and silver Mazda CX3. A high-speed chase ensued.
“While on the N12, the suspects started shooting at the police and they returned fire. One of the getaway cars was chased until the driver lost control. The suspects jumped out of the car and ran into a mielie field while shooting at the police.
“Police were joined by private security officers and the search continued until five suspects were arrested. Inside the getaway car police found scores of rounds of ammunition.
“A search is under way for the suspects who escaped.”
The arrested suspects, between the ages of 35 and 50, are expected to appear in court on Monday on charges of robbery, attempted murder and illegal possession of ammunition.
TimesLIVE
CIT suspects granted bail caught while bombing another van
Image: SAPS
TimesLIVE
