Bereaved siblings cannot comprehend why brother 'killed their only sister'
Image: Supplied
“All I want is to ask him why he had to kill our only sister.”
This is a question a Mpumalanga man wants to ask his brother who allegedly killed their sister in May 2024 and buried her in a shallow grave at their home in Nkohlakalo in Kabokweni, Mbombela.
Sibongile Precious Nkosi, 40, was murdered on May 29, 2024 following an argument with one of her brothers over food.
Police exhumed the body on Thursday morning and the man, 30, has been arrested.
“As a family, we cannot comprehend or even come to understand why my younger brother could kill our older sister. Sibongile was a good person who took care of our younger brother because they stayed together while me and our other brother stay in Gauteng.
“We lost our parents and we as siblings needed to protect each other but he killed our sister,” said Nkosi's brother Vusimuzi.
The man was arrested on Tuesday after he confessed to killing his sister, 40, following an argument on May 29, 2024.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said the accused led police to the premises where he buried his sister.
“The man was beaten by the community after he was accused of stealing a laptop. He then told them that he was being haunted and said he had killed his sister,” said Mdhluli.
“According to information, the men and women in blue received details about a man who reportedly indicated that he had buried his elder sister's body in the yard of his place of residence at Kabokweni.
“The man further claimed that he had a heated argument with his sister on May 29, 2024. According to him, the situation then turned ugly where he allegedly struck her, leading to her death. He then kept quiet and remained with this huge secret in his heart for a period of about a year.”
He said the community had alerted police to the incident.
Provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi said Sibongile had not been reported missing.
