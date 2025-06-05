Investigations into the killings are being led by the directorate for priority crime investigations, also known as the Hawks.
11 cops slain in Gauteng during first quarter of the year – Mthombeni
Ten police officers killed off duty
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni has revealed that 11 police officers were killed in Gauteng during the first quarter of 2025.
Addressing the provincial portfolio of community safety on Thursday, Mthombeni said only one of the officers was killed while on duty, while the remaining ten were murdered while off duty.
Mthombeni said police will not be deterred.
“We are strengthening our resolve to stabilise the threat by going out to the public through the soft approach to policing by engaging the communities we serve through izimbizo, awareness campaigns and community outreach programmes that we conduct with our various partners.
“We have for the three months under review, conducted 3,135 community engagements within the province and local police stations,” he said.
