11 cops slain in Gauteng during first quarter of the year – Mthombeni

Ten police officers killed off duty

05 June 2025 - 11:35
Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Tommy Mthombeni.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni has revealed that 11 police officers were killed in Gauteng during the first quarter of 2025. 

Addressing the provincial portfolio of community safety on Thursday, Mthombeni said only one of the officers was killed while on duty, while the remaining ten were murdered while off duty.

We are strengthening our resolve to stabilise the threat by going out to the public through the soft approach to policing by engaging the communities we serve through izimbizo, awareness campaigns and community outreach programmes that we conduct with our various partners.
Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni, provincial police commissioner

Investigations into the killings are being led by the directorate for priority crime investigations, also known as the Hawks.

So far, five suspects have been arrested and “the investigators are hard at work following leads to trace more suspects,” he said.

Mthombeni said police will not be deterred.

“We are strengthening our resolve to stabilise the threat by going out to the public through the soft approach to policing by engaging the communities we serve through izimbizo, awareness campaigns and community outreach programmes that we conduct with our various partners.

“We have for the three months under review, conducted 3,135 community engagements within the province and local police stations,” he said.

