News

Warrant of arrest issued after suspects in Olorato murder case fail to appear in court

04 June 2025 - 12:40
The duo – Philangenkosi Makhanya and Bongani Mthimkhulu – were due to appear in the Brakpan magistrate's court on Tuesday.
The duo – Philangenkosi Makhanya and Bongani Mthimkhulu – were due to appear in the Brakpan magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A warrant of arrest has been issued against two men sought by police in connection with Olorato Mongale after they failed to appear in court to face charges of kidnapping and robbery of another woman in Brakpan.

The duo – Philangenkosi Makhanya and Bongani Mthimkhulu – were due to appear in the Brakpan magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Makhanya was killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal last week.

The National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said:

“The matter was presented, however, the two accused individuals were not present. As a result, a warrant for their arrest was issued. Once we receive confirmation of Philangenkosi Makhanya's death, the court can approve a refund of his bail money and cancel the warrant for his arrest,” she explained.

Mahanjana said the matter has been postponed to June 17.

Olorato had met a man known as John at a mall in Bloemfontein, Free State, in May, and following days of communication, they arranged to go on a date. The man told her he'd come to Johannesburg days later.

Hours before the man picked her up from her place on May 25, she texted her friend, telling her that she was getting ready to go meet him.

Later that day, Mongale's body was found abandoned in Lombardy outside Alexandra, northern Joburg.

SowetanLIVE

Manhunt for Mthimkhulu, suspect in Mongale murder case, continues

Police are still searching for Bongani Mthimkhulu, the remaining suspect implicated in the murder of 30-year-old student, Olorato Mongale.
News
1 day ago

Who will end this criminal reign of terror?

Our justice system is bleeding, and the wounds grow deeper with each passing day. Beneath the headlines lies a chilling truth: violent criminals slip ...
News
1 day ago

IN PICS | Toti complex residents wake to find wanted murder suspect in police shoot-out

Mason Arbour Town complex residents in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, were woken by the sound of gunshots and commotion on Friday when police ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words
Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire