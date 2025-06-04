News

Many SA households don't have enough food to eat – study

Low wages, rising food prices, and structural inequalities leave many unable to afford nutritious meals.

04 June 2025 - 13:59
Koena Mashale Journalist
:A shopping cart in a supermarket.
:A shopping cart in a supermarket.
Image: 123RF

Over 23% of SA households experienced inadequate or severely inadequate access to food, a recently released report on food security has revealed.

The report, Food for Thought: Reflections on Food Insecurity, – which was launched by the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (Seri) on Tuesday, – aims to better understand how vulnerable communities in  the country experience hunger and food insecurity, particularly in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The results of the report comes from interviews Seri conducted with partner organisations representing informal workers, recyclers, domestic workers, and residents in informal settlements. The report also exposes the harsh realities of food poverty in both rural and urban settings.

While SA produces enough food to feed its population, the report highlighted that economic access, not food availability, is the biggest barrier. "Many households may ‘move in and out of hunger’ during the course of the month as they have to make decisions about food based on their income. In addition to economic or direct access, another way in which households or individuals are able to access food in dire economic circumstances, is through food aid," read the report.

Low wages, rising food prices, and structural inequalities leave many unable to afford nutritious meals. This not only affecting the unemployed but also working-class families earning minimum wage, the report added.

SowetanLIVE

Repo rate decrease by 25 basis points hailed as relief to consumers

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the second repo rate cut of the year on Thursday afternoon, bringing the repo rate down to 7.25%.
News
5 days ago

Many struggle with high cost of food

Sarah Makgato says she spends up to R1,700 on groceries. This is nearly double what she was paying for the same items in 2020. Makgato who earns ...
News
2 months ago

‘We are shielding the poor,’ says Ramaphosa on high cost of living

A number of measures are in place to cushion South Africa's most vulnerable
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words
Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire