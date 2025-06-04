News

Man arrested for allegedly killing sister, burying her in shallow grave in Mpumalanga

04 June 2025 - 11:24
According to police, the suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday after he allegedly confessed to burying his sister, aged 44, in the yard at his home. Stock photo.
According to police, the suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday after he allegedly confessed to burying his sister, aged 44, in the yard at his home. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Kabokweni, outside White River, in connection with the alleged murder of his elder sister, whose body he allegedly buried in a shallow grave at his residence nearly a year ago.

According to police, the suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday after he allegedly confessed to burying his sister, aged 44, in the yard at his home in Mpumalanga 

Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said the man claimed a heated argument between him and his sister escalated on May 29 2024, leading to him fatally assaulting her.

After the alleged killing, the man is said to have concealed the incident for a year, only recently revealing the information to others, which ultimately led to police being alerted.

Mdhluli said the body of the woman has not yet been exhumed but he confirmed relevant stakeholders, including police forensic services and the K9 unit, were notified about the incident and processes will follow. 

TimesLIVE

Hawks nab four for kidnapping and murder of Cape Town car buyer

The Hawks have arrested four suspects in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a Cape Town resident who disappeared while shopping for a car.
News
2 weeks ago

Man arrested after female farmer 'murdered over stolen goat'

Police in Dirkiesdorp, near Piet Retief, have arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with the murder of a 46-year-old woman, a goat owner.
News
3 weeks ago

Cape Town man charged for brutal murder fails in bid for bail

Sebenzile Dyasi was arrested a day after the incident on June 15 2023 in which the victim was assaulted and stabbed in the head and neck at Mfuleni.
News
3 months ago

Man turns in brother after body of girl found in shallow grave

North West police have arrested a 40-year-old man who was turned in by his brother after the body of a 16-year-old girl was found in a shallow grave ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words
Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire