Oscar Masiza, 54, has gone from a life in and out of prison to becoming a community leader fighting gender-based violence (GBV).
After years behind bars, Masiza now dedicates his time to speaking with young men in the Eastern Cape through a local forum, helping them chart a different course from the one he once walked.
Masiza, from Gqeberha, was first arrested in 1994 for a cash-in-transit robbery. He was sentenced to 28 years in prison and released on parole after serving 14 years in 2008. But just six months after his release, he found himself back behind bars.
It wasn’t until January last year, when he was released again from St Albans Prison, that he committed to turning his life around.
“I was sentenced to prison for my crimes, and funny enough, it was because of the anger I had towards my father,” he said.
“I rebelled against everything, and it landed me in prison. After I left prison, I met Sabina Taderera, and when she heard my story, she saw a purpose in me and wanted to use my experience to spread the message of Ansa [Angel’s Nest Southern Africa].”
Masiza now works for Ansa, an organisation founded by Taderara which promotes responsibility and accountability among men to combat the high levels of GBV in the country.
The issue of GBV took the spotlight again last week after the murder of 30-year-old Olorato Mongale, who was killed after going on a date with a man she knew as “John”. Activists cast some of the blame on the justice system and its sketchy parole management systems, and the government’s apparent lack of sufficient will in fighting GBV.
“I became passionate about what I could do for other boys, especially children, so they could avoid becoming me. There are plenty of resources for girls, but nothing really exists for the boy child,” he said.
From long-term jailbird to dedicated fighter against GBV
'I had been part of the problem for so many years I wanted to become the solution'
Masiza said he is driven by the lessons he learnt behind bars and the values passed down to him by the women in his life.
“I had been part of the problem for so many years that I wanted to become the solution. I was raised by my mother and grandmother, and they did a very good job. I was also involved in politics, and many of those I worked with were women who taught me respect. In prison, they taught us to be the kind of men that South African society needs.”
He said his two daughters are a daily reminder of what’s at stake.
“I don’t want my daughters to find themselves being abused or being victims of such a society, so those are my reasons for being so passionate about wanting to tackle this. This problem of GBV starts in the family structure and values. .
“These men who abuse do not come from Mars to beat up women. They are someone’s sons, brothers, uncles or fathers. They belong to families, and unfortunately the majority of us come from broken families or were raised by a father who doesn’t have respect for women and no love for those around them. This needs to change,” he said.
