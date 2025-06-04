Four Walter Sisulu University students arrested amid retaliatory protest

Eastern Cape police have confirmed that four students from Walter Sisulu University (WSU) have been arrested after protests relating to the bail granted to Manelisi Mampana.
The Mthatha magistrate's court on Tuesday granted Mampana R10,000 bail with strict conditions. He is accused of murder, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition after he allegedly shot WSU student Sisonke Mbolekwa in April during a protest.
The police acknowledge the ongoing student protests at WSU's Mthatha campus concerning the court-ordered release of a murder suspect linked to the death of Sisonke Mbolekwa.
Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said they condemned the acts of vandalism, arson, road blockades and intimidation by the students.
“We recognise the profound distress this case has caused in the university community. The suspect’s release was directed by the court under standard legal procedures. SAPS has no authority over judicial decisions. The murder investigation remains active, prioritised and ongoing. We continue to collaborate closely with the National Prosecuting Authority to pursue justice through legal channels,” said Gantana.
Image: LULAMILE FENI
Acting Eastern Cape police commissioner Maj-Gen Thandiswa Kupiso said: “We appeal for calm as we patiently allow legal processes to unfold. We encourage those who are aggrieved to channel their grievances through lawful avenues.”
The four students will be facing charges of public violence, damage to infrastructure and damage to property.
Meanwhile, the EFF Youth Command has condemned the court's decision and accused it of failing the victims and sending a dangerous message about student safety.
In a statement it raised procedural issues in relation to how the matter was handled. It criticised the court, saying it favoured the accused over the victims, calling the decision a betrayal of public trust.
