EFF Youth Command slams court for granting Walter Sisulu University employee bail

The EFF Youth Command (EFFYC) has lambasted the Mthatha magistrate's court's decision to grant bail to Manelisi Mampana, the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) staff member accused of killing 24-year-old student Sisonke Mbolekwa during a student protest in April.
Mampana, the acting residence manager at WSU, faces charges of murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. He was released on R10,000 bail on Tuesday. This has caused anger among students, the victims' families and the public.
The EFFYC described the court's decision as a betrayal of justice and a demonstration of how the legal system “remains sensitive to criminals while neglectful to the aspirations of victims.
“That such a person is now permitted to return to society, even temporarily, undermines the seriousness of these charges and sends a disturbing message about the value placed on students' lives.”
It raised concern about the handling of the bail application including:
The EFFYC called on the National Prosecuting Authority to appeal the bail decision and review the handling of the case.
The organisation also demanded accountability from the presiding magistrate and urged students and the public to sign a petition calling for Mampana's bail to be revoked.
“The EFFYC reiterates our unwavering support and solidarity with the families of Sisonke Mbolekwa, Lizwa Ndzumo and Sethu Ndamase when the justice system has delayed the course of retribution,” it said, referring to the other victims who were wounded in the April incident.
SAPS has responded to the ongoing protests, affirming the right to peaceful demonstration but condemning violence and vandalism. Four students have been arrested in connection with the unrest.
The murder investigation is continuing.
