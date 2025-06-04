News

EFF Youth Command slams court for granting Walter Sisulu University employee bail

By Gugulethu Mashinini - 04 June 2025 - 15:12
On Tuesday, WSU students picketed outside the Mthatha magistrate's court and called for no bail for the university official accused of murder after the death of a student.
The EFF Youth Command (EFFYC) has lambasted the Mthatha magistrate's court's decision to grant bail to Manelisi Mampana, the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) staff member accused of killing 24-year-old student Sisonke Mbolekwa during a student protest in April.

Mampana, the acting residence manager at WSU, faces charges of murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. He was released on R10,000 bail on Tuesday. This has caused anger among students, the victims' families and the public.

The EFFYC described the court's decision as a betrayal of justice and a demonstration of how the legal system “remains sensitive to criminals while neglectful to the aspirations of victims.

“That such a person is now permitted to return to society, even temporarily, undermines the seriousness of these charges and sends a disturbing message about the value placed on students' lives.”

It raised concern about the handling of the bail application including:

  • the case was downgraded to a less serious level (from schedule 6 to schedule 5), which made it easier for Mampana to get bail;
  • the court allowed Mampana to stay at a “safe house” without confirming the address;
  • the risk that Mampana could interfere with witnesses or use university systems to get information; and
  • court delays, a sudden change of magistrate and a rushed ruling that made the process seem unfair.

The EFFYC called on the National Prosecuting Authority to appeal the bail decision and review the handling of the case.

The organisation also demanded accountability from the presiding magistrate and urged students and the public to sign a petition calling for Mampana's bail to be revoked.

“The EFFYC reiterates our unwavering support and solidarity with the families of Sisonke Mbolekwa, Lizwa Ndzumo and Sethu Ndamase when the justice system has delayed the course of retribution,” it said, referring to the other victims who were wounded in the April incident.

SAPS has responded to the ongoing protests, affirming the right to peaceful demonstration but condemning violence and vandalism. Four students have been arrested in connection with the unrest.

The murder investigation is continuing.

Four Walter Sisulu University students arrested amid retaliatory protest

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana says they condemn the acts of vandalism, arson, road blockades and intimidation by the students.
News
5 hours ago

Bail hearing postponed for WSU manager accused of student's murder

Walter Sisulu University campus manager Manelisi Mampana, 45, appeared in the Mthatha magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
News
1 month ago

Anger as WSU questions credentials of man fatally shot at Mthatha campus

Walter Sisulu University is facing a backlash over its comments about the fatal shooting during unrest at its Mthatha campus.
News
1 month ago

Security guards clash with WSU students on Mthatha campus

Eastern Cape Sasco co-ordinator Vuyo Tologu shared videos of guards entering the KTC residence and students being pulled out of the building.
News
1 month ago

