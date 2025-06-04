Blitz on Wednesday said the accidents mostly occur at night or in the early hours of the morning and was worsened by the absence of street lights.
Councillor raises concern over growing sinkhole that's caused 10 accidents
Image: Antonio Muchave.
A growing sinkhole on the R563 in Krugersdorp, on the West Rand has become a serious danger for motorists, with Ward 39 councillor Gwen Blitz claiming that it has caused more than 10 accidents since February.
Blitz on Wednesday said the accidents mostly occur at night or in the early hours of the morning and was worsened by the absence of street lights.
“This is a public safety issue. The road is dark and there’s also an ash road on the side where vehicles get damaged. You often see two or more cars stopping due to tyre damage,” said Blitz.
She said the land's dolomitic nature and heavy rains are to blame for the collapse but stressed the issue is being neglected.
“Sinkholes are common in our area but if reported and fixed quickly, they don’t get this bad. Unfortunately, there's no urgency,” she said.
