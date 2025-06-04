Cholota's release could mean end of Free State asbestos trial – expert

“They are going to blame her for the majority of the things that went wrong and she is not there to defend herself or contradict it and they [the accused] will probably walk free,” Curlewis said. “The state can also consider approaching her lawyers and try to make her a state witness, and that she voluntarily agrees to it. But I don’t know if she is going to be very willing to do that.
With ex-Free State premier Ace Magashule’s former assistant Moroadi Cholota now a free woman after successfully challenging the lawfulness of her extradition from the US last year, the state will have to appeal her release or convince her to be its witness in the R255m asbestos case.
This is according to legal experts, with one saying the ruling might mean the beginning of the end for the case.
On Tuesday, Bloemfontein high court judge Philip Loubser found that Cholota’s extradition from the US was unlawful.
“This court does not have jurisdiction to try Cholota on the offences she is charged with,” he said. “Cholota, you are free to leave.”
Speaking to Sowetan, University of Pretoria senior law lecturer Dr Llewelyn Curlewis said the state might consider applying for leave to appeal the decision but “the court verdict was based on [a previous Supreme Court of Appeal decision] so only the SCA can set aside their previous judgments, amend it or revise it”.
“The NPA can continue with the remaining suspects, but I have bad news for the NPA. My gut feeling is that a large part of their version would probably implicate the accused [Cholota], who was let go.
“They are going to blame her for the majority of the things that went wrong and she is not there to defend herself or contradict it and they [the accused] will probably walk free,” Curlewis said. “The state can also consider approaching her lawyers and try to make her a state witness, and that she voluntarily agrees to it. But I don’t know if she is going to be very willing to do that.
“She is not going to be a co-operative witness, if you ask me. In short, the state has problems. I foresee that this is the beginning of the end for the state’s case.”
NPA spokesperson Adv Mthunzi Mhanga said the prosecuting body would consider on whether to appeal.
Mhanga said the judgment had no bearing on the trial against the other accused, as Cholota was an accused person and not a state witness.
“The NPA remains confident in the strength of its case against the accused in this matter and is ready to proceed when the trial resumes [on Wednesday],” he said.
Legal expert Nthabiseng Dubazana said if Cholota’s arrest was made unlawfully, then it means that if she confessed after she was apprehended, it would be deemed unconstitutional.
“If I were the state, I would provisionally withdraw and strike up a deal with Cholota. But I doubt that would happen because at this stage she now has all the rights to sue the state for unlawful arrest, unlawful detention, and unlawful prosecution, so she could sue them for millions,” she said.
Another legal expert, Adv Deon Pool, said Cholota’s charges remained and the NPA could either rearrest her or issue a summons to “pull her back into court”.
“If I were the NPA, I would much rather try to go the summons route. So you get the summons in 14 days ... it is a less invasive manner of getting someone into court.”
