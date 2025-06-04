They tried to stop the vehicle but the driver ignored them and sped off. A chase ensued.
Body of man discovered following shootout between police and suspects in Riverlea
Image: VELI NHLAPO
A 59-year-old man was killed in Riverlea, Johannesburg, after he was allegedly caught in the crossfire as police exchanged gunfire with three suspects..
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said police were conducting a routine patrol on Tuesday night when they spotted a Toyota bakkie with three occupants who looked suspicious.
Image: Supplied
