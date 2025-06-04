News

Body of man discovered following shootout between police and suspects in Riverlea

04 June 2025 - 11:55
Masondo said a passerby discovered the body on Wednesday morning.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

A 59-year-old man was killed in Riverlea, Johannesburg, after he was allegedly caught in the crossfire as police exchanged gunfire with three suspects..

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said police were conducting a routine patrol on Tuesday night when they spotted a Toyota bakkie with three occupants who looked suspicious.

Jerome Andrew Ivan caught in cross fire
Image: Supplied

They tried to stop the vehicle but the driver ignored them and sped off. A chase ensued.

“As police were searching for the suspects, they were shot at by people in an informal settlement and they returned fire,” Masondo said.

“We believe that this person was caught in the shootout but for now, investigations are underway,” he said.

A case of murder is being investigated.

SowetanLIVE

