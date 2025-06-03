Who will end this criminal reign of terror?

Our justice system is bleeding, and the wounds grow deeper with each passing day. Beneath the headlines lies a chilling truth: violent criminals slip through the cracks, disappear without a trace, or walk free on bail and parole only to strike again.
This is not a minor flaw or a rare mistake. It is a deadly ongoing failure that silently tears apart the very fabric of our society. It is a quiet pandemic of injustice, leaving victims unheard and communities shattered. The time has come to confront this crisis with unwavering resolve.
Time and again we watch in horror as those who belong behind bars walk free, leaving behind a trail of trauma and death. This publication has sounded the alarm, shining a light on the stories that should have shaken the foundations of our legal system. Yet despite this, nothing changes.
Allow me to take you down a road we know all too well.
Recently, we reported the gut-wrenching story of 30-year-old Olorato Mongale, whose only crime was saying yes to a lunch date. She ended up in a body bag, discarded on a street as if her life did not matter.
The man accused of killing her had been arrested only a month earlier for kidnapping and robbing another vulnerable woman using the same tactic used on Mongale – and yet, he was out on bail.
And it does not stop there. Just two months prior, Sowetan exposed how Rassie Nkuna, a man released on parole, went on a killing spree He allegedly killed six people and confessed to two of the murders. Six lives were lost because the system believed he was “rehabilitated”.
Then there is Tim Omotoso, the controversial televangelist who faced 32 serious charges, including rape and human trafficking. Yet he now walks free, acquitted.
Who can forget Elia Maeko, one of the accused in the killing of five-year-old Ditebogo Junior Phalane? Junior’s strong bond with his father, was broken in the late hours of one Friday in May 2024 when he rushed outside to greet his father, who was coming back from work.
Junior was sitting comfortably in his home and saw the lights of his father’s car. He opened the door, ran to his father to give him a warm welcome hug. Then boom. There he was, bleeding, shot by the hijackers (including Maeko) who stole his father’s bakkie.
In court, Maeko, through his state legal attorney, stood firm without a sign of remorse and told the court he was a father of three minor children and a breadwinner to his mother.
Oh yes, I can go on, but due to the racing of the heartbeat because of fear, I choose to stop here. I believe this has highlighted my point- A silent genocide, a call for a state of disaster.
At the age of 25, this is the sad reality that I see as it unfolds right before my eyes. These are not incidents rooted deep in the archives but cases that have been reported in the past five months of 2025.
To our readers, I hereby humbly request that you remember the victims’ names and celebrate the lives that were cut short by these criminals.
To the head of state, Cyril Ramaphosa, the minister of police, and the minister of correctional services, Senzo Mchunu and Peter Groenewald, respectively, my question is simple, though filled with great disappointment: What needs to happen next?
SowetanLIVE
Who will end this criminal reign of terror?
Killers walk free on bail and parole only to strike again
Image: supplied
Our justice system is bleeding, and the wounds grow deeper with each passing day. Beneath the headlines lies a chilling truth: violent criminals slip through the cracks, disappear without a trace, or walk free on bail and parole only to strike again.
This is not a minor flaw or a rare mistake. It is a deadly ongoing failure that silently tears apart the very fabric of our society. It is a quiet pandemic of injustice, leaving victims unheard and communities shattered. The time has come to confront this crisis with unwavering resolve.
Time and again we watch in horror as those who belong behind bars walk free, leaving behind a trail of trauma and death. This publication has sounded the alarm, shining a light on the stories that should have shaken the foundations of our legal system. Yet despite this, nothing changes.
Allow me to take you down a road we know all too well.
Recently, we reported the gut-wrenching story of 30-year-old Olorato Mongale, whose only crime was saying yes to a lunch date. She ended up in a body bag, discarded on a street as if her life did not matter.
The man accused of killing her had been arrested only a month earlier for kidnapping and robbing another vulnerable woman using the same tactic used on Mongale – and yet, he was out on bail.
And it does not stop there. Just two months prior, Sowetan exposed how Rassie Nkuna, a man released on parole, went on a killing spree He allegedly killed six people and confessed to two of the murders. Six lives were lost because the system believed he was “rehabilitated”.
Then there is Tim Omotoso, the controversial televangelist who faced 32 serious charges, including rape and human trafficking. Yet he now walks free, acquitted.
Who can forget Elia Maeko, one of the accused in the killing of five-year-old Ditebogo Junior Phalane? Junior’s strong bond with his father, was broken in the late hours of one Friday in May 2024 when he rushed outside to greet his father, who was coming back from work.
Junior was sitting comfortably in his home and saw the lights of his father’s car. He opened the door, ran to his father to give him a warm welcome hug. Then boom. There he was, bleeding, shot by the hijackers (including Maeko) who stole his father’s bakkie.
In court, Maeko, through his state legal attorney, stood firm without a sign of remorse and told the court he was a father of three minor children and a breadwinner to his mother.
Oh yes, I can go on, but due to the racing of the heartbeat because of fear, I choose to stop here. I believe this has highlighted my point- A silent genocide, a call for a state of disaster.
At the age of 25, this is the sad reality that I see as it unfolds right before my eyes. These are not incidents rooted deep in the archives but cases that have been reported in the past five months of 2025.
To our readers, I hereby humbly request that you remember the victims’ names and celebrate the lives that were cut short by these criminals.
To the head of state, Cyril Ramaphosa, the minister of police, and the minister of correctional services, Senzo Mchunu and Peter Groenewald, respectively, my question is simple, though filled with great disappointment: What needs to happen next?
SowetanLIVE
From Uyinene to Olorato: GBV cases that sparked a national outcry
Body of missing Joburg schoolgirl Likhona Fose, 14, found in veld
Hand over GBV culprits, murdered teenager’s family asks community
KZN taxi industry hits the streets to take bold stance against GBV
SOWETAN SAYS | NPA needs retraining to handle GBV cases
Radio DJ accused of molesting six-year-old relative
OPINION | Contrasting responses expose divided position over rape
SOWETAN SAYS | Citizens also have role to play to tackle GBV
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos