Vusi Matlala drops bail bid in attempted murder case, wife out on R20k

Businessman's wife Tsakani secures bail with strict conditions

03 June 2025 - 13:45
Actress Tebogo Thobejane was in a vehicle near Sandton when gunmen opened fire on them. She was unhurt but a friend suffered serious injuries.
Image: Instagram/Tebogo Thobejane

Businessman Vusimuzi Matlala will remain in prison before his trial for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane, after he dropped a bail bid on Tuesday.

His wife Tsakani, who was arrested last week on charges of being an accessory after the fact and money laundering, was granted R20,000 bail by the Alexandra magistrate's court

The court heard the state and defence teams had reached common ground on her release pending trial, due to her not being a flight risk and personal circumstances including that she has young children. 

The court imposed strict conditions on her, including that:

  • she hand over her passport;
  • does not leave Gauteng; and
  • does not make contact with the Phoko Funeral Parlour or any family member of the co-accused

The case was postponed to July 11 for a transfer to the high court. 

According to the provisional charge sheet, Vusi Matlala and alleged hitmen Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Musa Kekana face charges related to conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder. 

Thobejane’s car was shot at by gunmen in October 2023 in Sandton. She escaped injury but a friend who was with her was badly wounded and was in hospital for more than a month.

