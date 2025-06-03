Hlophe had insisted in court that for as long as he remained a member of the National Assembly, he was entitled to be nominated to serve on the JSC.
Parliament failed public and constitution in appointing Hlophe
Hlophe is neither fit nor proper for JSC – high court
Image: Ziyaad Douglas
“The participation of Dr [John] Hlophe in the judicial appointments process risks eroding public confidence in the judiciary and thereby undermining its legitimacy and effectiveness.”
These are the words of the full bench of judges of the Western Cape high court as they set aside the decision to designate Hlophe as a member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Monday. They said the decision was unconstitutional.
The DA, one of the organisations that took the matter to court, said the ruling barring Hlophe, the impeached former Western Cape judge president, from being a member of the JSC was a victory for the rule of law.
“This decision makes it very clear that decisions of parliament must always be consistent with the provisions of the constitution of this country,” said DA national spokesperson Karabo Khakhau.
“There is no way that we are going to have an impeached judge, somebody who has been found guilty of gross misconduct — pretty much an example of how not to be a judge — sitting in a JSC that takes decisions on the appointment of other judges across the country,” she said.
“There is no way that can be a thing, and we are very happy that this court ruling is in favour of the people to make sure that the courts’ integrity is upheld.”
Freedom Under Law and Corruption Watch brought the case to court with the DA.
Hlophe had insisted in court that for as long as he remained a member of the National Assembly, he was entitled to be nominated to serve on the JSC.
His partyuMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), also said it had no intention of replacing Hlophe as its designated member to the JSC.
But the court said Hlophe had been found guilty of gross misconduct and removed from judicial office.
The court said he refused to acknowledge the impropriety of his conduct and continued to engage in scandalous attacks on the judiciary.
“His presence on the JSC ineluctably undermines the legitimacy of the judicial appointment process,” the court said. “Given his serious breach of the judicial oath, Dr Hlophe is plainly unfit to assess the suitability of candidates for judicial appointment and has exhibited a marked deficiency in the qualities essential to the office of a judicial officer.”
The court said designating a person who is not fit and proper to serve on the JSC would undermine the constitution.
“Such a designation not only erodes public confidence in the independence, impartiality, and dignity of the judiciary but also compromises the integrity and credibility of the JSC itself.
“Any act that diminishes public respect for the judiciary constitutes an affront to the foundational values of our constitutional democracу.”
The judges said that when designating MPs to the JSC, the National Assembly was required to consider whether they were suitable for appointment.
“Not only did the National Assembly not exercise discretion, but it also mistakenly laboured under the impression that it did not even have such discretion in terms of section 178(1)(h) of the constitution. As a result, it designated Dr Hlophe without any proper consideration of his suitability, merely because his political party had nominated him. The designation of Dr Hlophe was thus based on a material error of law.
“The power of the National Assembly to ‘designate’ does not mean that it may blindly follow the dictates of any political party. It must exercise its own discretion independently.
“Having regard to the specific circumstances surrounding the impeachment of Dr Hlophe and his subsequent conduct, we are satisfied that he is neither fit nor proper for designation to the JSC ...”
Hlophe and MK were ordered to pay the costs of the application.
