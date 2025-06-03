Focus on rising problem of illegal sand farming around Thohoyandou

The department of mineral resources & energy says Thohoyandou is their key focus area and hotspot for illegal sand mining.
“The department jointly conducts inspections and operations with law enforcement agencies continuously and a lot of illicit activities have been stopped as a result,” said spokesperson Johannes Mokobane.
He said the department does not have any specific regulations for sand mining in the Thohoyandou area.
“The Thohoyandou area falls under the national regulatory framework of South Africa. The primary legislations governing sand mining activities, among others, include The Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (Act 28 of 2002), The National Environmental Management Act (Act 107 of 1998) and The National Water Act (Act 36 of 1998).
“The department acknowledges the adverse environmental and socioeconomic impacts of illegal sand mining on small-scale farmers in rural Limpopo. To mitigate these effects, the department is implementing measures to prevent and minimise environmental damage and protect the interests and activities of small-scale farmers,” said Mokobane.
He said the department has assigned a dedicated team to address illegal sand mining in the country, including Limpopo.
