“He left his mark in this world which proves that where you come from does not determine your destiny. What we can do is follow his legacy. Let us continue, there is too much talent here but it needs to be nurtured," Zulu said.
A friend, Segomotsi Modise, said he was filled with mixed emotions: “We shared countless memories in Phola village where we learned to play soccer. You inspired us. You had a good heart."
Sister-in-law Bianca Carmichael, speaking on behalf of Chweneyagae's widow, said: “He was not just a husband, a son-in-law, or a brother-in-law. He was a force, a light not because he demanded attention but because he carried such quiet power, charm, and grace. To the world, he was Presley Chweneyagae, the actor, the artist, the opulent Cobrizi. He played the roles as if he were the life he lived. But to us, he was a protector, a husband who loved deeply, a father who was gentle and proud, and a brother-in-law who made us laugh."
North West finance MEC Keneetswe Mosenogi said Chweneyagae was a talented actor. "His talent raised awareness of several issues afflicting our communities. He was more than an actor. He was a mirror of our identity, a champion of our people, and a symbol of what is possible for every young boy and girl from the rural heart of the North West. He did not just act; he represented. He stood as an ambassador of the people of this province, embodying our values, our struggles, and our dreams,” she said.
Chweneyagae will be buried in Pretoria on Saturday.
SowetanLIVE
'He was not just a husband, he was a force and light for others'
Family, friends and fans gather in Mahikeng to celebrate Cobrizi
Chweneyagae will be buried in Pretoria on Saturday
Image: Supplied
Glittering tributes filled the air as family, friends, and fans of the late Presley Chweneyagae gathered to commemorate their loved actor at the star-studded memorial service in Mahikeng, North West.
Chweneyagae died last week at the age of 40.
Emotional speeches from fellow artists who broke down while recounting their treasured memories moved the hearts of mourners.
Fellow actor Rantebeng Makapan recalled how "Cobrizi" (a nickname he acquired from a role in The River drama series) loved his home language Setswana, which he remained proud of even after relocating to Gauteng.
“We stayed together and our lives were now in Gauteng, but we fought to keep our mother tongue going. He was gifted in bringing people together; he was a people's person," Makapan said .
Makapan related how he felt the first time he visited Chweneyage’s home after his death. “I went to Presley’s house in Tshwane on Tuesday and met his wife. I could not hold myself, just to see her with the children. Tears streamed down my cheeks. That’s when I realised he left us. His wife told me not to cry but celebrate her husband’s life. He created so many jobs for us. He did not judge people. He had a good heart.”
The room came alive with a standing ovation when Chweneyagae's co-actor on Tsotsi, Israel Zulu, ascended the stage.
“He left his mark in this world which proves that where you come from does not determine your destiny. What we can do is follow his legacy. Let us continue, there is too much talent here but it needs to be nurtured," Zulu said.
A friend, Segomotsi Modise, said he was filled with mixed emotions: “We shared countless memories in Phola village where we learned to play soccer. You inspired us. You had a good heart."
Sister-in-law Bianca Carmichael, speaking on behalf of Chweneyagae's widow, said: “He was not just a husband, a son-in-law, or a brother-in-law. He was a force, a light not because he demanded attention but because he carried such quiet power, charm, and grace. To the world, he was Presley Chweneyagae, the actor, the artist, the opulent Cobrizi. He played the roles as if he were the life he lived. But to us, he was a protector, a husband who loved deeply, a father who was gentle and proud, and a brother-in-law who made us laugh."
North West finance MEC Keneetswe Mosenogi said Chweneyagae was a talented actor. "His talent raised awareness of several issues afflicting our communities. He was more than an actor. He was a mirror of our identity, a champion of our people, and a symbol of what is possible for every young boy and girl from the rural heart of the North West. He did not just act; he represented. He stood as an ambassador of the people of this province, embodying our values, our struggles, and our dreams,” she said.
Chweneyagae will be buried in Pretoria on Saturday.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Memorial service of The River actor Presley Chweneyagae
Industry colleagues reminisce glowingly about fallen Tsotsi star
Celebrations, sorrow at Cobrizi's Pretoria home
SOWETAN SAYS | Hats off to Cobrizi as he takes his final bow
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos