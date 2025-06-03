News

Cholota’s extradition unlawful, court rules

Court does not have jurisdiction

03 June 2025 - 12:23
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Moroadi Cholota.
Moroadi Cholota.
Image: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad

Ace Magashule's former assistant Moroadi Cholota is now a free woman after successfully challenging the lawfulness of her extradition from the US last year, to stand trial in the R255m asbestos case.

This court does not have jurisdiction to try Ms Cholota on the offences she is charged with. Ms Cholota you are free to leave.
Judge Philip Loubser

“The extradition of Cholota from the United States of America to the Republic of SA is declared to have been done unlawfully,” said judge Philip Loubser on Tuesday.

“This court does not have jurisdiction to try Cholota on the offences she is charged with. Cholota you are free to leave.”

SowetanLIVE

Magashule and co-accused plead not guilty to fraud, corruption and money laundering

The 18 accused, including Magashule’s former PA Moroadi Cholota and tenderpreneur Edwin Sodi, all pleaded not guilty to the charges as the matter ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH LIVE | Asbestos trial involving Ace Magashule's former PA Moroadi Cholota continues

The Free State high court in Bloemfontein delivers judgment in the trial within a trial of Moroadi Cholota on Tuesday.
News
6 hours ago

WATCH | Asbestos trial involving Ace Magashule's former PA Moroadi Cholota resumes

Closing arguments in the asbestos roof removal corruption trial within a trial are expected to take place in the Free State High Court in ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Asbestos trial within a trial resumes

A trial within a trial involving former Free State premier Ace Magashule's personal assistant resumes in the high court in Bloemfontein on Thursday.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words
Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire