Cholota’s extradition unlawful, court rules

“The extradition of Cholota from the United States of America to the Republic of SA is declared to have been done unlawfully,” said judge Philip Loubser on Tuesday.
“This court does not have jurisdiction to try Cholota on the offences she is charged with. Cholota you are free to leave.”
Ace Magashule's former assistant Moroadi Cholota is now a free woman after successfully challenging the lawfulness of her extradition from the US last year, to stand trial in the R255m asbestos case.
