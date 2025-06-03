News

Body of female found in Paarl, after community launch search for teenager

By TimesLIVE - 03 June 2025 - 11:46
Zwelonke is a group of women from different denominations or churches dedicated to addressing issues surrounding gender-based violence and the justice system.
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

A community search has led to the discovery of the body of a female in Paarl.

DNA tests will need to be conducted to ascertain her identity, Western Cape police said.

Spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said officers from the Cape Winelands district have been searching for a 16-year-old girl since May 28 when she was reported missing by her mother.

Chanelle Plaatjies was last seen by her mother on May 14. “She did not report Chanelle missing initially because she usually stays away for long periods but comes back eventually.”

Footage of members of the community searching the area has been shared on social media platforms.

“Information was followed up and a shoe was found near a hole in the ground inside the woods,” Potelwa said.

“The body of a female was discovered buried in the woods on Monday evening.

“DNA testing is yet to be conducted on the body to determine whether it is that of the missing teenager.”

