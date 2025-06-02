A Soweto woman was forced to pack her bags and flee Protea South as the enraged community wanted to burn her neighbour’s shack where the decomposed body of his girlfriend was discovered on Friday.
However, after being asked by other neighbours not to set it alight as the fire could spread to nearby shacks and destroy them, the angry residents demolished it.
Police on Friday discovered the naked body of 20-year-old Ithabeleng Motleleng stuffed under a bed and wrapped in blankets and a carpet. Her boyfriend was arrested the same day.
This morning, residents descended on the shack where he lived and threatened to burn it
“He is evil, he needs to stay in prison,” some screamed as they arrived.
Realising the crowd’s tensions were high, the woman who lives in a shack attached to that of the alleged murderer, decided to leave.
“I have no plan,” she told Sowetan, her voice trembling. “My daughter is at school. I’m just moving the furniture to a safe place. I’ll find a room later.”
Members of the community had earlier mobilised and marched to the Protea magistrate’s court where the suspect was scheduled to appear. However, he didn’t and is now expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
Woman flees shack next to where murdered girlfriend was found
'I’m just moving the furniture to a safe place. I’ll find a room later'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
