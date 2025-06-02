In 2023, Phumudzo Ramakhetha took it upon himself to start compiling Tshedza English and Tshivenda dictionary, which he said was aimed at expanding young people's vocabulary. Growing up in the village of Gaba, just outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo, Phumudzo Ramakhetha knew the struggles of trying to communicate in English. #TurningThePage #LiteracyCrisisSA #Literacy