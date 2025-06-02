Sangoma tells police mother poisoned son

Sgt George Motloung, the investigating officer, had previously testified in the Vanderbijlpark magistrate's court in February that they found that Shalaba received R75,000 into her bank account on the day she reported the child to have been kidnapped by unknown people.
As SA marked the start of Child Protection Week last Thursday, disturbing allegations came in the disappearance of two-year-old Kutlwano Shalaba.
His mother, Keneilwe Shalaba, is accused of killing him with the help of a sangoma, who reportedly made the startling claims to police and led them to a shallow grave near the R28 in Bekkersdal, Randfontein, on the West Rand, where skeletal remains believed to be those of Kutlwano were discovered.
Sources close to the police say that Shalaba, already believed to have lied about her son's disappearance in November last year, allegedly fed the child milk laced with poison while the sangoma watched, before burying her.
The sangoma was arrested on Thursday after he led the police to the shallow grave at Waterpan.
The gruesome discovery was made on the same day the country began its commemoration of Child Protection Week on May 29. The week of observance will end this Thursday. Earlier this month, the department of social development revealed that 26,852 cases of child abuse and neglect were reported in the 2024/25 financial year, highlighting the blight of child abuse in the country.
Police have been on the sangoma's tail for days before he was arrested, and according to sources, it did not take long for him to confess to being part of the crime. Sowetan understands that the sangoma has since detailed what happened to Kutlwano, including his involvement. He is expected to appear in court today, along with Shalaba. The pair is facing charges of murder and human trafficking.
According to sources close to the investigation, Shalaba and the 50-year-old sangoma were linked through cellphone records, which also placed them at Bekkersdal at the same time on November 10. This was three days before Kutlwano's mom reported her son missing to the police.
The two are believed to have been in constant communication leading up to the day when the child was murdered.
Another source told Sowetan that the sangoma confessed to having seen Shalaba putting poison into the child's milk bottle and feeding it to him at the abandoned mine where he was later buried.
It is believed Shalaba was the sangoma's long-time client and would consult with him at a taxi rank in Vanderbijlpark.
“Whenever she needed medication or to consult, she would go to him. Apparently, she attempted to kill the child even before he was born, but did not succeed,” said the source.
Shalaba is believed to have wanted to kill Kutlwano because of his gender.
An investigation is being conducted to ascertain whether any body parts were taken from Kutlwano.
Sgt George Motloung, the investigating officer, had previously testified in the Vanderbijlpark magistrate's court in February that they found that Shalaba received R75,000 into her bank account on the day she reported the child to have been kidnapped by unknown people.
“It gave me good suspicion, why on the same day the money is deposited, then a kidnapping case is opened. [A] kidnapping that never happened?” asked Motloung at the time. Shalaba admitted she received a large sum of money but did not disclose where it came from.
It is not yet clear whether the money comes from the sangoma as the matter is still under investigation.
When Sowetan contacted Motloung for a comment about the alleged confession, he declined to comment. Shalaba's legal representative, Thabelo Tshitaka, also refused to comment.
Police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed that a sangoma was arrested on May 29 in connection with Kutlwano's disappearance, adding that he led police to where the body was buried.
“The remains are suspected to be of Kutlwano, but a DNA analysis will be performed to confirm the identity of the corpse,” Sibeko said.
Shabala is in prison after being denied bail in February.
Other charges she is facing include conspiracy to commit robbery and making a false statement to the police. She had reported on November 13 that unknown men had kidnapped Kutlwano.
However, she was arrested a few days later – on November 19 – and the National Prosecuting Authority said she had confessed to selling Kutlwano. A police investigation also found that the kidnapping claim was false.
Shabala had told officers, landlord and neighbours that she went to Durban with Kutlwano on November 10 to buy clothes to sell.
But during his testimony in court, Motloung said investigations revealed the child was not there, adding that he obtained statements and affidavits from a group of women Shalaba travelled with to KwaZulu-Natal.
He said Shalaba said when she was walking on Batloung Street in Boipatong, outside Vereeniging, just before 4pm, with Kutlwano strapped to her back, three men in a silver grey vehicle offered her a lift.
Motloung said Shalaba told her that when she refused the lift, one of the occupants in the vehicle opened the door, snatched Kutlwano from her and the car drove off.
He told the court that Shalaba said she didn't know who the men in the vehicle were and would not be able to point them out.
Officers made inquiries around the area about the vehicle, but there was no clear description of what type of car the police were looking for.
