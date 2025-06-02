News

N3 reopened after truck driver blockade in Free State

02 June 2025 - 12:05
Trucks carrying goods and supplies on the N3 to Durban. The N3 in the Free State has been reopened after 'disruptive behaviour' by truck drivers on Monday morning. File image
Image: SEBABTSO MOSAMO

Traffic flow has resumed on the N3 in the Free State, a few hours after a truck driver protest on Monday morning. 

The N3 Toll Route was affected in both directions near the Roadside/Reitz interchange in the Free State. The reason for the protest is unclear.

Police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring said police found stationary trucks on both sides of the road with the drivers indicating they did not have the keys. When they started calling tow trucks to remove the vehicles, the drivers started to move their trucks.

Thania Dhoogra, COO of N3TC, confirmed the road has been reopened to traffic in both directions.

“To motorists, we appreciate your patience and understanding and the efforts of our road incident management system partners who assisted in resolving the situation.”

TimesLIVE 

