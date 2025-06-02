Traffic flow has resumed on the N3 in the Free State, a few hours after a truck driver protest on Monday morning.
The N3 Toll Route was affected in both directions near the Roadside/Reitz interchange in the Free State. The reason for the protest is unclear.
Police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring said police found stationary trucks on both sides of the road with the drivers indicating they did not have the keys. When they started calling tow trucks to remove the vehicles, the drivers started to move their trucks.
Thania Dhoogra, COO of N3TC, confirmed the road has been reopened to traffic in both directions.
“To motorists, we appreciate your patience and understanding and the efforts of our road incident management system partners who assisted in resolving the situation.”
N3 reopened after truck driver blockade in Free State
Image: SEBABTSO MOSAMO
Traffic flow has resumed on the N3 in the Free State, a few hours after a truck driver protest on Monday morning.
The N3 Toll Route was affected in both directions near the Roadside/Reitz interchange in the Free State. The reason for the protest is unclear.
Police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring said police found stationary trucks on both sides of the road with the drivers indicating they did not have the keys. When they started calling tow trucks to remove the vehicles, the drivers started to move their trucks.
Thania Dhoogra, COO of N3TC, confirmed the road has been reopened to traffic in both directions.
“To motorists, we appreciate your patience and understanding and the efforts of our road incident management system partners who assisted in resolving the situation.”
TimesLIVE
Crash near Durban's Spaghetti Junction results in N3 closure
Sanral postpones N3 bridge demolition ahead of Soweto derby cup final
N1 South near Maraisburg Road closed after diesel spillage
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos